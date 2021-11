CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year, according to the Rhodes Trust. Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement early Sunday.

