Ethereum’s value against Bitcoin appears ready to break above a key resistance line that has held since 2018. Key Resistance levels: $4,350, $4868 (ATH) | 0.080 BTC. ETH’s price is currently consolidating between the support at $4,000 and the resistance at $4,350. However, on the Bitcoin pair, ETH looks much more interesting as it has just hit a 2-month high (0.076 BTC) and appears ready to break above a key resistance spanning all the way back to 2018. If ETH can do this successfully, it may outperform Bitcoin in the near future.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO