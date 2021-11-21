Opinion/David Ng: A memorable lesson on how to treat those in need

It's the look. Or, more accurately, it's the "not" look.

When I first moved to Providence in late February, I could not help but notice a number of people who bedded down on cardboard mats in the doorways of the office buildings around Kennedy Plaza. Some boldly sought shelter on the cathedral-like steps of City Hall. On some days, the 10-minute walk from my apartment to The Providence Journal newsroom required a street toll, as the hungry and unsheltered would ask for a handout.

On principle, I do not give out cash, out of concern that the money will go to something unhealthy or illegal. I will take someone to a 7-Eleven, however, and buy them a meal. On one occasion, I was approached by a young man and got him a microwaveable breakfast sandwich, a bag of chips and a soda. Well, he probably figured out I was a soft touch. The very next day, he walked up to me and asked for seconds.

"Buddy, you need to find a new corner," I said. "I gave yesterday."

Once, outside City Hall, I offered a sandwich and beverage deal to a woman asking for spare change.

"I really need a smoke," she said. "Would you buy me a pack of smokes?"

Sorry, I said, I will buy you food but not cigarettes.

"Man, I really need a smoke," she said as she crossed the street in search of another benefactor.

Sometimes I just politely say I have no money or I'm in a rush. But I never turn away or ignore someone who approaches me. It's a lesson that I learned from Missy, whom I met about four years ago in an industrial part of my former home on Staten Island, just about this time of year, when autumn and winter fold into one and Thanksgiving is around the corner.

I was on a morning bicycle ride when I banked the corner and zipped past Missy. My first glimpse of her lasted a microsecond but I'll never forget it. The sun was climbing over the horizon and it bathed her face in a soft orange glow as she sat on a jersey barrier by the harbor, looking out to nowhere.

She must have been wearing three layers of Goodwill coats. Her legs were covered in so many wraps of socks that it looked like she was wearing casts. A tattered supermarket cart loaded with all her possessions was parked a few yards away. Her face showed the crusty, unwashed wear and tear of living on the street. Yet Missy looked noble, dignified in her desperation. She reminded me of an abstract portrait of a peasant woman from a Van Gogh painting.

I braked my bike and pedaled back to her. I asked, how long have you been on the street?

"One day is too long," she replied.

Her life, in short, was one of pain, abuse and abandonment. It started in the South and it had brought her to a desolate, debris-strewn lot with views of Manhattan's glittering multibillion-dollar skyline. I emptied my wallet of its $10 in emergency cash. I saw her two more days after that, and she brushed off suggestions that I call advocates for the homeless who could pick her up and take her to a shelter.

"They're dangerous," Missy said. "I'd rather take my chances on the street."

On the third day, again I tried to convince her to let me find her an outreach program. Again, she declined.

"Missy, winter is coming," I said. "I have some old coats, a sleeping bag that I don't use. They're yours. I can bring them here after work. You have to get indoors. What are you going to do? I wish I could do more for you."

Her eyes were hollow and sad, but with a hint of a smile on her face, Missy said, "You've already done a lot. You didn't pretend that you didn't see me. You didn't treat me like I was invisible."

That was it. I never saw Missy again and I don't know what happened to her. The next morning, when I biked past Missy's corner, there was no trace of her. But this woman — who slept on the street and whose worldly possessions fit into a shopping cart — had taught me a lesson: People are not, and should not, be invisible to any of us. We should not look away but look at those in need.

It is a lesson that I've relearned in recent weeks.

Our city reporter, Amy Russo, recently wrote about Kenny, who has been living in his truck for two years because he cannot find affordable housing, as prices in our area skyrocket beyond the reach of many. Veteran writer Katie Mulvaney revisited the plight of people who live in an empty lot in Providence and were told that they must vacate that patch of concrete, the closest thing that they can call a home, as officials scramble to find a humane alternative. This is all happening, as Katie wrote in another story, while the state will make $3.6 million from the sale of group homes, at a time when roofs and beds, and maybe a hot meal, are more comforting than gold.

As I said, this time of year I think of Missy, wherever she may be. I am reminded that part of my job is to make sure that no one is invisible. I owe Missy that much. With the holidays upon us, I share this lesson with you. We all deserve to be seen, one and all.

David Ng is the executive editor of The Providence Journal. Email him at dng@providencejournal.com.