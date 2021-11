Manufacturers: Ponzio, Tarkett, Wienerberger, Holzprof, Rector. Text description provided by the architects. The story of the expansion of the school in Wesoła is actually a story about saving 20 beautiful trees. It was determined in the PFU (functional and utility program) that the new part of the building should be located in front of the existing school. However, when we saw the group of old trees growing there we were sure the location should be changed, cutting down these trees would be unreasonable. Enlargement of the school was inevitable, all we had to do was to find a new location. We went for a walk. Behind the school, there was a three-meter-high embankment overgrown with bushes. The decision was made immediately – the new building will go through the embankment. From that point, we had much more possibilities.

