The New York Rangers had a reason to celebrate Sunday night. Ryan Lindgren pulled off an amazing feat, getting the game winning goal with just 0.4 second left on the clock in the third to defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 (You can see that here). Despite that, many eyes were on what appeared to be a heated exchange between Rangers coach Gerard Gallant and forward Mika Zibanejad directly following the goal. Gerard appeared to be somewhat frustrated with Zibanejad, while Zibanejad eventually just shrugged his shoulders. Check it out:

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO