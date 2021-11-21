ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele gets Spotify to take shuffle button off all album pages

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele has persuaded Spotify to take the shuffle button off all album pages so tracks play in the artist's own order. The singer tweeted: "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. "Our art tells a story and our...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show. As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Adele Premieres New Song “Hold On” In Amazon Holiday Commercial

Adele has received lots of attention lately, with her hit single “Easy on Me” breaking records and her upcoming album 30 coming out on Nov. 19. In anticipation of this album — and the holiday season — she recently premiered “Hold On” in an Amazon holiday commercial. The commercial follows...
MUSIC
People

Adele Brings Us to Tears with Sneak Peek of 'To Be Loved' from Album 30: 'I Don't Regret a Thing'

In anticipation of the release of her album 30 on Friday, Adele shared a video of herself singing along to the album's 11th track, "To Be Loved," from her home. Backed by a simple piano, Adele, 33, belts the lyrics, "A better house for a love to grow / I was so young, it was hard to know / I was lost. Now that was back then / Always make a mess of everything."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
HuffingtonPost

Adele Stuns Fans With Knockout Performance On Social Media

Adele surprised fans on social media with an impromptu live performance just as the buzz around her new album built to a fever pitch this week. The 15-time Grammy winner introduced “To Be Loved,” a melancholy piano ballad, on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Wednesday afternoon. The low-quality footage appeared to have been shot in a living room on a cellphone.
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Leaves Us in Shambles With Living Room Performance of ‘To Be Loved’: Watch

Adele belted her heart out (and broke ours) during a six-minute video of her singing “To Be Loved,” which she released Wednesday (Nov. 17) on her socials. The British pop superstar gave fans their first proper listen to the song before it officially arrives Friday, along with the rest of her fourth studio album 30. During her One Night Only television special that aired Sunday on CBS, Adele performed four songs from the album: her current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Easy on Me,” along with the premieres of “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” In the interview portion of the primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed that she had played “To Be Loved” and other tracks from her forthcoming LP to her estranged father before he died in the spring.
MUSIC
BBC

Review: Adele's 30 finds her emotionally bewildered and at the top of her game

"Why would I shake up my sound?" asked Adele in an interview with The Face this week. "No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?" It's a fair question. Adele's sound - a combination of classic soul and polished, confessional pop - has propelled her into the stratosphere. Her albums sell tens of millions of copies, at a time when many of her peers struggle to sell a million. Her interview with Oprah Winfrey last weekend was watched by more people than the Oscars or the Grammys. Why fix what isn't broken?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Shuffle#British
NME

Adele previews anthemic new song ‘Hold On’ in clip for CBS special ‘Adele: One Night Only”

Adele has shared a second preview of her new song ‘Hold On’, set to be debuted in her CBS special Adele: One Night Only. Premiering tonight (November 14) ahead of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album ‘30’ next Friday (November 19), the two-hour special will include live performances from the singer – debuting songs from ‘30’ live for the first time – as well as a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Adele Amazes with ‘Easy On Me’ Performance at NRJ Awards 2021

With Adele’s new album ’30’ dominating on a global scale, the superstar took center stage for a special presentation at this evening’s NRJ Awards 2021 in Paris, France. There, the 33-year-old thrilled with a powerful performance of the project’s chart-topping lead single ‘Easy On Me.’. Watch the British belter in...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Adele to star in televised concert special, 'An Audience With Adele,' following release of new album

Adele is not going easy on her fans, with the singer starring in a highly anticipated televised UK concert special on Sunday following the release of her new album, "30." The special, titled "An Audience With Adele," was filmed at the London Palladium and will air exclusively on ITV and its on-demand service, ITV Hub, on November 21 at 7:25 p.m. GMT.
CELEBRITIES
nbcboston.com

‘Mortified' TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Doran, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's "The Weekend Sunrise," flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, "30." During the sit-down...
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Adele Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Hello’ In Upcoming Concert Special

For her upcoming concert special, Adele talked with Oprah Winfrey about the meaning behind her hit song, “Hello.”. When she was writing it, it was the beginning of her – trying to find herself. She hadn’t figured out who she was yet. She called it a real ode to “little me, older me.”
MUSIC
Showbiz411

After All That, Adele’s “30” Album Has Sixth Highest Debut for Female Singer in Spotify History

After all that publicity, the Oprah TV show, therapy sessions, pants suits, her kid talking in the middle of a song, all of it, guess what? Adele’s “30” did not break any records yesterday. The album came in sixth among all time global debuts on Spotify for female singers. The “30” album had 60 million streams. A week earlier, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Red” album had 90 million. Indeed, Taylor holds the top 3 spots (see below).
MUSIC
Complex

Here Are the First Week Projections for Adele’s New Album ’30′

Opening week numbers for Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album album, 30, project the global superstar will deliver the biggest debut of the year. While Adele’s latest feat won’t rival that of its predecessor, 25, which set the all-time opening week record with 3.38 million copies sold, her new LP is expected to debut with 800-850K in equivalent album units (according to Hits Daily Double), earning the singer the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP folklore. Hits Daily Double also notes that about 500K of total consumption comes from pure sales.
CELEBRITIES

