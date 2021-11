Being homeless at Christmas is a sad situation for Grand Junction pets that need a forever home for the new year. Let me state right off the bat, I am not advocating giving pets as gifts this holiday season unless it's for your son or daughter. Giving a pet to friends or extended family members is a bad idea no matter how well-intentioned the thought might be. I would like to believe most people realize that, and I don't think I need to list all the reasons why it isn't a good idea.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO