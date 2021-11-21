ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep boys soccer teams compete for state championship

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral boys soccer teams competed Saturday for...

www.ksdk.com

APG of Wisconsin

Prep boys soccer: Rice Lake's Engebritson selected to Big Rivers All-Conference first team

Rice Lake's Jake Engebritson has been named to the Big Rivers All-Conference first team following the 2021 season. The senior forward led the Warriors in both goals and assists this year, scoring 30 times and assisting another 20 goals. During conference games, Engebritson was tied for second in the league with eight goals, and tied for the lead with 22 points.
RICE LAKE, WI
huntingdondailynews.com

HAHS boys' soccer team celebrates season

The Bearcat boys’ soccer team of Huntingdon Area High School is approaching the end of a highly successful season, both for the team itself and for the individual players. With a regular season record of 11-4, the boys entered the postseason ranked number three in the Mountain League, extending their streak of consecutive playoff appearances to nine years. Head coach Jason Morris was very proud of how his team performed this year.
HUNTINGDON, PA
13 WHAM

Hilton boys varsity soccer team headed to states

Hilton, N.Y. — The Hilton High School boys varsity soccer team is heading to the state final four this weekend. The school cheered the team on Friday with a send-off parade, as the Cadets prepared to head to Orange County. The Cadets take on the Mamaroneck Tigers in the state...
HILTON, NY
Gazette

Atlas Prep boys' soccer falls to Roaring Fork in 3A state semifinals

FREDERICK -- Atlas Preparatory hadn’t tasted defeat since Aug. 24 – the Gryphons’ season opener at Cheyenne Mountain. The run that followed – 17 straight wins, outscoring opponents 86-13 – ended in the 3A state semifinals. The second-seeded Gryphons carried a lead well into the second half Wednesday but couldn’t put away No. 11 Roaring Fork (16-3), which surged to a 3-1 victory.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
dailyjournal.net

All-County team: Boys soccer

Nearly 5,000 minutes in goal spread across four seasons of high school soccer weren’t enough to make Nolan Ferguson tire of the position he plays. If anything, that time had the opposite effect. Ferguson, Whiteland’s starting goalkeeper since early in the 2018 season, continues to consider the various possibilities being...
WHITELAND, IN
theameryfreepress.com

Boys soccer land seven on all-conference teams

The Middle Border Conference champion Amery boys soccer team landed seven players on the all-conference teams. The Warriors had three players – seniors Dayton White, Justin Walter and Michael Lepak – on the first team, while seniors Otto Whitley, Jack Smestad, JC Wentz and junior Danny Tylee were named to the second team.
zip06.com

Several Tigers Teams Compete in States

Sophomore Jordan Kells and the Hand field hockey squad blanked Branford in their first states game before taking a defeat to Barlow in the quarterfinals. (File photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Source) Field Hockey. The Hand field hockey team won its opening game in the Class M State Tournament before taking...
BRANFORD, CT
opelikaobserver.com

OHS CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS COMPETE IN STATE MEET

Opelika’s girls’ cross country team finished eighth and the boys finished 13th in the Alabama High School Athletic Association 6A Cross Country State Meet in Oakville last Saturday. Breckin Gould was Opelika’s top runner, finishing 14th in the state. The remaining team members finished as follows: Joanne Smith T (74th),...
ALABAMA STATE
Chippewa Herald

Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe senior Lechleitner chases team records, high finishes at state championships

Brooke Lechleitner stays busy. The Lake Holcombe senior and three-sport athlete finds success in competition — be it on the basketball court, track or in the pool. Lechleitner and junior Madeline Bunton head to Friday’s Division 2 state girls swimming championships at Waukesha South Natatorium ready to compete in two individual events each for the Ladysmith/Bloomer/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe co-op.
SWIMMING & SURFING
allotsego.com

2021 Cooperstown Boys Soccer Team

Editor’s note: Hot off their exciting state championship win on Sunday, we invited CCS Boys’ Varsity Soccer Coach Frank Miosek to reflect on his team’s brilliant 2021 performance. Here’s what he wrote. I have been the CCS boys’ soccer coach since 1988. Every summer I start to plan for the...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora boys compete in State CCR

The Mora boys and girls cross country teams competed at the 7AA Section Meet in Cloquet on Thursday, Oct. 28. Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams placed eighth overall out of 11 teams, but Nate Johnson and Alex Williams each secured one of the top six individual spots to qualify for the Minnesota State Meet held on Saturday, Nov. 6., in Northfield at St. Olaf College where 160 runners competed in the Boys Class AA 500 meter race. Junior Nate Johnson was Mora’s top finisher at the State Meet, placing 52nd overall with a time of 17:28. Sophomore Alex Williams was the 150th runner to cross the finish line with a time of 19:24. Junior Aldean Keller of Breck School, was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 15:53.
INDIANA STATE
Independent Tribune

NCISAA BOYS SOCCER: Three Eagles, one Cougar make all-state team

CONCORD – The state-champion Concord Academy Eagles had three players named to the all-state boys soccer team, while Cannon School had one selected when the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its honorees recently. Concord Academy juniors Alex Guzman and Valentino Lira, and senior Kevin Reyes each earned spots on...
CONCORD, NC
zip06.com

Hornets See Three Teams Compete in States

The Branford girls’ soccer team won its first two games of the Class L State Tournament to reach the quarterfinals, where the Hornets took a 2-1 loss to top-seeded St. Joseph on Nov. 14. Branford, which had defeated Woodstock Academy and Pomperaug in the opening rounds of the tournament, finished with an overall record of 12-5-3 for the 2021 season.
BRANFORD, CT
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – Group Semifinal Preview: Toms River North, Freehold Township and Rumson Continue Quest for State Championships

Toms River North (15-2-2) at Freehold Township (17-3-1), 2 p.m. For the third time this season the top two public school teams in the Shore Conference will lock horns and Tuesday’s match in Freehold will be the biggest of the three. Tuesday will mark the second time Toms River North and Freehold Township meet this season in a tournament semifinal, with Toms River North running away with a 4-1 win over the Patriots in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Barnegat High School. The regular-season meeting between the teams in Toms River ended in a 0-0 draw, with Toms River North’s top two scorers – seniors Jared Brown and A.J. Emnace – sitting that one out.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ

