Prep boys soccer teams compete for state championship

The Mora boys and girls cross country teams competed at the 7AA Section Meet in Cloquet on Thursday, Oct. 28. Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams placed eighth overall out of 11 teams, but Nate Johnson and Alex Williams each secured one of the top six individual spots to qualify for the Minnesota State Meet held on Saturday, Nov. 6., in Northfield at St. Olaf College where 160 runners competed in the Boys Class AA 500 meter race. Junior Nate Johnson was Mora’s top finisher at the State Meet, placing 52nd overall with a time of 17:28. Sophomore Alex Williams was the 150th runner to cross the finish line with a time of 19:24. Junior Aldean Keller of Breck School, was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 15:53.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO