ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago St. Rita tacks win on Mt. Prospect Prospect 42-20

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Pantagraph
 3 days ago

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Rita turned out the lights on Mt. Prospect 42-20 in Illinois high school football on November...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Geneva, IL
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Mt Prospect Prospect#Mustangs#Knights#Scorestream
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
EUROPE
CNN

What we've learned so far from Elizabeth Holmes' testimony

(CNN Business) — For 11 weeks, the only words from Elizabeth Holmes in her criminal trial came from old TV interviews, an audio recording of an investor call and text messages presented to the jury. But over the course of two days this week, and a brief appearance the week...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy