ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly Come Dancing: Cynthia Erivo praised for speaking to Rose Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Xb93_0d3AxZae00

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised Cynthia Erivo for using sign language while speaking to Rose Ayling-Ellis .

The Oscar-nominated actor stepped in for Craig Revel Horwood during Saturday (20 November) night’s Musicals Week spectacular, after the TV judge tested positive for Covid-19 .

During the show, Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice performed to “Love is an Open Door” from Frozen .

Following the couple’s performance, they were praised by the judges, with deaf actor Ayling-Ellis using an interpreter to receive her critiques.

However, Erivo spoke to Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language, saying that she found the performance “joyful” and “beautiful”.

“That was so much fun to watch, you managed to get all the characterisation, the mood, the feeling, all in one,” she said. “It was gorgeous, so thank you.”

Viewers at home were left emotional by the exchange, with one tweet reading: “Rose’s face lit up when Cynthia signed to her and I think that really sums up just how amazing it’s been to have her on a prime time show.”

“Cynthia has been on the panel for just over half an hour and has used sign language to communicate with Rose... whereas certain others have had months to do so and haven’t even bothered…” another commenter added.

“Cynthia signing for Rose was so beautiful. My heart burst,” one viewer said.

Another tweet read: “Aw Rose’s face when Cynthia signed to her! That was special. Great addition to the judging panel.”

Erivo scored Ayling-Ellis 10 points, with the EastEnders star in third place on the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 21 November at 7.15pm on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice explains how deaf actor Rose Ayling-Ellis uses ‘muscle memory’ to train

Giovanni Pernice has explained how he teaches Strictly Come Dancing contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis to dance.The EastEnders actor is the first deaf competitor to take part in the dancing competition and she wowed the judges with her jive to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” on Saturday (25 September).Appearing on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Wednesday (29 September), professional dancer Pernice was asked how he had adapted his teaching style to work with Ayling-Ellis.“We just now focus on the muscle memory more than relate it to the music,” Pernice explained. “Some people connect movement... to [the] lyric of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is making history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.The 26-year-old is used to smashing records, having become the first deaf actor on EastEnders when she joined the soap in May 2020, playing Frankie Lewis – the daughter of Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter.She first became interested in acting as a child, starring in the award-winning short film The End in 2011 from deaf director Ted Evans.She later joined the Deafinitely Youth Theatre, before performing in a number of stage productions at the National Theatre and Manchester’s Royal Exchange.On TV, she’s appeared in Casualty...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Sky
Person
Cynthia Erivo
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing announces seventh celebrity elimination

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that Sara Davies is the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from the show. Sara and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec were pitted against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off, but it was a unanimous decision from the judges to save Tilly and Nikita. The...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing talking points, week 8: Rose Ayling-Ellis moves the nation while Rhys Stephenson notches perfect score

This had been a bad-tempered week, full of fan grumbles and “fix” claims for the BBC’s ballroom behemoth. Happily, now it was back to choreographic business. As Strictly’s 19th series entered its home stretch, the pressure was on and the stakes were high. Our eight remaining pro-celebrity couples were all desperate to dance through to next week’s Musicals special. Who will rise to the occasion? And who looks set to fall agonisingly short of the contest’s next milestone? Here are the 10 biggest talking points from this year’s eighth live show…Not a dry eye in the house after...
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Week 8, live – Rose Ayling-Ellis creates a magical moment with her Couple’s Choice

Watching our first deaf contestant negotiate Strictly has been absolutely fascinating, but this week Rose Ayling-Ellis gave viewers special, and extremely moving, insight into her experience, while also stressing the joyfulness of her world in an upbeat Couple’s Choice. It created an unforgettable moment: one that will certainly come to define this season. Rhys Stephenson also had a great night, just beating Ayling-Ellis to the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 40 for his Charleston.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis hails Giovanni Pernice after silent dance routine leaves fans in tears

Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice left the audience and viewers at home in tears following their poignant dance on Saturday night. After sailing through to next week's show, actress Rose took to social media to express her gratitude to her dance partner. The dancing duo performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strictly Come Dancing#British Sign Language#Frozen
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis put on the spot after she's asked which pro dancer she would pick over Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been dominating headlines all week following her impeccable Couple's Choice on Saturday night, which left many viewers in tears. This year, both she and Giovanni Pernice are certainly ones to watch thanks to their moving routines and their amazing chemistry. WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Cynthia Erivo Set to Appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Judging Panel as Craig Revel Horwood Tests Positive for Covid-19

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to appear on the “Strictly Come Dancing” judging panel this weekend following Craig Revel Horwood’s Covid-19 diagnosis. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy-award winning actor will join judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Balla for Musical Week on Saturday and Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reflect on last week's dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have reflected on the silent moment during their moving routine on the BBC show last weekend. Joining This Morning hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on the sofa on Friday, EastEnders actress Rose, 27, said 'it's society that makes it difficult being deaf', while Italian dancer Giovanni, 31, said she was '100%' the best dance partner.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' family

We are so excited to see what Rose Ayling-Ellis and her celebrity partner Giovanni Pernice have in store for us this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing. The couple have been wowing judges and viewers alike over the last few months and are even tipped to take home as contenders for this year's final. But how much do you know about Rose's life away from the dancefloor? Find out all about her family here...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘There’s nothing wrong with being deaf – it’s society that’s the problem’

Last Saturday night, Rose Ayling-Ellis sealed the deal. We’d all been thinking it for a while, but her dance, which included a silent portion in tribute to the deaf community she has been part of since birth, was the moment we knew for sure: never in Strictly Come Dancing’s history has a winner been such a foregone conclusion. Anton du Beke was reduced to tears, saying that it was the greatest thing he had ever seen in all his time on the show. Motsi Mabuse gushed that it was “more than scores and dancing, it was a moment”. Shirley Ballas was so moved that she stood up to deliver her verdict. Even Craig Revel Horwood appeared to have learnt the sign language for “fab-u-lous”.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing inspires deaf signing course for teens

A charity that supports deaf people is to run a sign language course for teenagers after this year's Strictly Come Dancing series sparked lots of interest. EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf contestant in the BBC programme's history. Deafconnect in Northampton said interest in how the actor communicates...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy