SNL: Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine tackles Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

By Peony Hirwani
 3 days ago

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live , Cecily Strong returned as Judge Jeanine Pirro to host Justice with Jeanine.

During her segment, the Fox News personality defended Kyle Rittenhouse , who was recently found not guilty on all five counts in his homicide trial after four days of jury deliberations.

The 18-year-old teen faced five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha , Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

“That loveable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do — protecting a used car lot in someone else’s town,” Jeanine said, before inviting her first guest, Judge Bruce Schroeder portrayed by actor Mikey Day.

The actor started by telling Strong of the trial.

He said: “It was all standard procedure. That’s why I ordered that the prosecution not use the word ‘victims,’ they were rioters, and they were not shot, they were ‘ge-doinked’. That did not give my client an unfair advantage in any way.”

“You said, ‘my client.’ Do you mean the defendant?” Jeanine interrupted.

“Oooh, yeah, sure. I keep doing that,” Judge Bruce said.

American comedian James Austin John also starred on the show where he portrayed Donald Trump and spoke about Joe Biden, the infrastructure bill, and Chris Christie.

Follow The Independent’s live blog about the Rittenhouse verdict here.

Comments / 31

John Suttles
3d ago

Hey Cecile, Kyle Rittenhouse worked in that town. His father and his grandmother lived in that town. I think that gives him a stake in it’s future.

Reply(1)
13
Tiffany Rogers
3d ago

I just started to watch SNL again but after this bit about Kyle I won't watch it no more . Kyle was found not guilty and people need to respect that.

Reply(12)
13
Related
mediaite.com

Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera Clash Over Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘That’s a Good Kid’ Who ‘Can Grow Up and Have a Moral Core’

The prosecution finished cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse in his homicide trial on Wednesday and the co-hosts of The Five weighed in with their immediate reactions. In particular things got a little punchy between Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera, who disagreed on what kind of person the 18-year-old is. Rittenhouse is being...
KENOSHA, WI
Fox News

'SNL' audience groans at 'Weekend Update' jokes about Kyle Rittenhouse, Steve Bannon

"Saturday Night Live" took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its "Weekend Update" segment. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked things off on a light enough note, joking about Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of her re-released version of "All Too Well." From there, however, the duo launched into politics with some relatively dark jokes that didn’t always land with the audience.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

10 heinous lies about Kyle Rittenhouse debunked: Devine

Of all the willful lies and omissions in the media’s coverage of the Steele dossier, Brian Sicknick, the Covington kids, Jussie Smollett, the Wuhan lab, Hunter Biden’s laptop and so on, nothing beats the evil propaganda peddled about Kyle Rittenhouse. They try to make the Rittenhouse case about race, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Fox News

'Hannity' on Rittenhouse rush to judgment, Biden blunders

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on November 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. Day two of jury deliberations and the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. It is now officially in the books and still no verdict. Now, earlier, today an explosive new development from the courthouse and it all surrounds this drone footage showing Kyle Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum in what looks like a clear act of self defense.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Jeanine Pirro
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Calls for Removal of Kyle Rittenhouse Judge After He Rebukes Prosecutor

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Police Brutality#Justice#Fox News#American#Infrastructurebill#Reportsdanews
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
