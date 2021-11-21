SNL: Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine tackles Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live , Cecily Strong returned as Judge Jeanine Pirro to host Justice with Jeanine.

During her segment, the Fox News personality defended Kyle Rittenhouse , who was recently found not guilty on all five counts in his homicide trial after four days of jury deliberations.

The 18-year-old teen faced five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha , Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

“That loveable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do — protecting a used car lot in someone else’s town,” Jeanine said, before inviting her first guest, Judge Bruce Schroeder portrayed by actor Mikey Day.

The actor started by telling Strong of the trial.

He said: “It was all standard procedure. That’s why I ordered that the prosecution not use the word ‘victims,’ they were rioters, and they were not shot, they were ‘ge-doinked’. That did not give my client an unfair advantage in any way.”

“You said, ‘my client.’ Do you mean the defendant?” Jeanine interrupted.

“Oooh, yeah, sure. I keep doing that,” Judge Bruce said.

American comedian James Austin John also starred on the show where he portrayed Donald Trump and spoke about Joe Biden, the infrastructure bill, and Chris Christie.

