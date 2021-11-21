Devils score 4 times in third period to beat Lightning 5-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home two points in a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. After giving up two goals early, the Bolts came back with two of their own in the third with Brayden Point and Mathieu Joseph getting the goals. With two minutes left in the tied game, Steven Stamkos scored from an impossible angle on Carter Hart, giving the Lightning the lead. Unfortunately, Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored his second of the game with eight seconds left in the game, taking the game to overtime. After a heart-stopping five minutes, the Lightning put the Flyers away in the shootout with identical goals from Stamkos and Point.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO