ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under;...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic Picks and Props

For those who missed it, check out the RSM Classic Preview and Betting Strategies for the types of golfers you should look to target for your picks. Using that as a guide, let’s take a look at some of the best bets to make this week. Here are my picks for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (odds courtesy of BetMGM).
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic tee times: Third-round groupings for Saturday

The 2021 RSM Classic continues on Saturday with the third round at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Previewing RSM Classic Round 3. Thirty-year-old Talor Gooch has posted nine top-10 finishes over...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic leaderboard: Who’s contending after round 2

Thursday in this space, we noted that one pro called the first-round conditions in Sea Island, Ga., a “Chamber of Commerce” day. Friday? It was like a trip to the dentist. The winds picked up, and the scores soared. Here are three things you need to know after the second round of the RSM Classic, played on the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsm Classic#Greens
Golf Digest

Legend of the Fall: Talor Gooch finishes an excellent autumn with breakthrough win at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The first win of Talor Gooch's PGA Tour career was not easy inside the walls of his own mind—it never is—but to an outside observer, he certainly made it look easy. On a sleepy Sunday at the RSM Classic, in the last official event before the winter break, the Oklahoma native left no doubt that he was the best player on the course. In the process, he put a capstone on a superlative fall and, more importantly, secured the biggest result of his career seven days after his 30th birthday. Just like on Saturday, Gooch proved stingy with a lead, responding to each salvo by his opponents with a birdie of his own, and the closest anyone could come was a brief moment when Mackenzie Hughes pulled within two shots at the ninth hole. Gooch was simply too steadily brilliant, showing no signs of nerves as he strode down the fairways at the Seaside Course, where in contrast to the heavy winds of Friday and Saturday, the wisps of Spanish moss hanging from the oak branches blew only slightly in the breeze.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic scores, grades: Talor Gooch wins by three at Sea Island for first PGA Tour victory of career

Talor Gooch capped both a PGA Tour year as well as a run of unbelievable play for him with a victory Sunday at the RSM Classic over Mackenzie Hughes and Sebastian Munoz. Gooch shot a 64 on Sunday to finish at 22 under for the week and take home the last trophy of 2021 by three over Hughes and four over Munoz. It bookended the 64 he shot on Thursday and concluded a four-day event in which Gooch ranked in the top 10 in tee-to-green play as well as strokes gained around the green and with the putter.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
amateurgolf.com

Before they turned pro: Talor Gooch

PGA Tour RSM Classic winner Talor Gooch never cracked the top-100 in the amateur rankings. But he was a consistent performer both at Oklahoma State -- where his team reached the final match in 2014 NCAA Championship before falling to Alabama -- and on the summer amateur circuit. While playing...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Golf Digest

RSM Classic leader Talor Gooch confident heading into weekend: 'When it's my time, I'm going to take it'

During the PGA Tour's fall swing, no player has been running more pure than Talor Gooch. Of course, that comes with one tiny little asterisk—he hasn't won. Considering the depth of talent on the modern PGA Tour, even in these end-of-the-year events, it's unfair to knock Gooch for that. He's had four top-11s in five starts this fall, two of those finishes coming inside the top five. In one of those events, the Fortinet Championship, he shot a 68 on Sunday, which was bested by Max Homa's final-round 65. In the other, the CJ Cup, Gooch carded a Sunday 62, which wasn't enough to catch Rory McIlroy, who closed with 66.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Talor Gooch: What's in the bag of the first-time winner on PGA Tour?

Talor Gooch has been one of the in-form players this season on the PGA Tour and it all came together at the RSM Classic in Georgia. His bogey-free round of 64 on Sunday took him to 22-under-par, a mark that the impressive Mackenzie Hughes could only come within three shots of.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Five things from the 2021 fall season

The 2021 fall season ended with a grand finale as Talor Gooch captured his first PGA TOUR title at The RSM Classic on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had a tough day and went full Hulk on his shirt as Collin Morikawa won the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. Morikawa also became the first American to win the Race to Dubai, the cherry on top of a remarkable year.
SPORTS
PGA Tour

Talor Gooch, Tom Hoge win $300,000 each through RSM Birdies Fore Love

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Talor Gooch, winner of the 2021 RSM Classic and Tom Hoge have tied for first place to win $300,000 each through the RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving on-course competition over the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season! As part of the program, the money will be donated to Gooch’s and Hoge’s charities of choice focused on building the middle market leaders of tomorrow.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy