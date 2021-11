Nebraska returns from its bye week to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Camp Randall Stadium, a place the Huskers haven’t won at since 1966. No. 19 Wisconsin is looking for its fifth Big Ten West title, currently controlling its own destiny in the division. Nebraska has come close to playing spoiler in top teams’ seasons this year, and will be refreshed after a bye week to claim a long-awaited victory against rival Wisconsin. The teams didn’t meet last season due to COVID-19, the one divisional foe Nebraska did not see in the 2020 season.

