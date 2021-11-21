Festival attendees amazed by spectacular rainbow laser projection

A kaleidoscopic rainbow has wowed festival attendees in England.

A rainbow in the dark was the centrepiece of a three-day light festival shown across the seaside city of Portsmouth.

A team of artists worked together to create the large-scale projections along with light installations and dance performances across the Hampshire city during the We Shine Portsmouth event.

The rainbow, made using lightly sprayed water and laser projections, has been created in Victoria Park along with projections of dancing feather dervishes and fireflies in the trees.

A spokeswoman for the We Shine Portsmouth project said of the Rainbow in the Dark, created by artist Benjamin Clegg and the Mandala Collective: “The two light sources blend into one hypnotic form that is held on a water screen and hangs in the air in a 3D space with smoke, ever drifting and tumbling.

“The effect is an immersive, playful and joyful experience that never ceases to amaze and bring a moment of magic to people who interact with it. Every location brings out a different perspective to this piece, that almost has a life of its own.

“An ever-changing kaleidoscope of colour is created within a frame of full spectrum laser light.”

Attendees took to Twitter to share snaps of the spectacle:

Portsmouth has also launched the country’s first zebra crossing with LED panels in the road surface which light up to make it more visible to drivers.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to improve road safety and I’m delighted we’re the first place in the UK to use this innovative new technology.

“We chose this crossing because it’s very busy particularly at night with all the bars and restaurants – we want to make the crossing more visible and encourage more people to cross there safely.”