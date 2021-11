It was past time for change-makers in Waseca to get their due. The Business and Industry Celebration, an event put on every year by the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, recognized five local businesses with awards in different categories on the evening of Nov. 16 at the Mill Event Center. None of the winning business owners knew they had won until they heard their name called from the master of ceremonies and organizer of the event, Ann Fitch, executive director for the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.

WASECA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO