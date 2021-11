Shares of luxury fashion retailer Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) have declined in price over the past few months. So, is it wise now to buy the stock based on the company’s consistent product and services innovations? Let’s find out.London-based online marketplace Farfetch Limited (FTCH) recently confirmed that it is discussing a potential expansion of its existing Luxury New Retail strategic partnership with Richemont. The company also reported revenues of $582.63 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.14 for its fiscal third quarter, ended September 30, 2021.

RETAIL ・ 19 HOURS AGO