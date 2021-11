Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the new 125 CC bike named Avenis. The Japanese automobile manufacturer had previously teased the launch on November 16th. On first look it resembled the Suzuki Burgman and was thought to be an electric bike. The full digital instrument cluster made the suspicion seem real. However, it has been revealed that the bike is nothing but the 125 CC competitor for the TVS NTorq.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO