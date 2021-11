We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple Watch Series 6, which is still available for anyone who wants to buy one. You will find it in several color options, but if you’re interested in saving a couple of bucks, your best option may be the RED 40mm Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band variant that is available for $349 after receiving a $50 discount. This model comes with GPS-only support, allowing you to take calls and reply to text messages from your watch, just as long as your phone is nearby. You also get fantastic fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, elevation tracking, a heart rate monitor, and Siri to help you get some basic tasks done.

