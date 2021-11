The Utah Jazz will battle the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night in an attempt to break out of an early season slump that has seen them lose 4 out of there last 5 games. They will have to end the slump against another team that many thought to be a serious contender in the East before the season started. The 76ers have a similar story to the Jazz so far this season(aside from the elephant in the room regarding Ben Simmons) in that both teams started pretty fast and have now fallen to the middle of the pack in their respective conferences.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO