China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan to open office

Taipei announced on Thursday it had formally opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania using the name Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing. China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan", lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if needed. "The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially commences its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021," the foreign ministry said, breaking with the island's tradition of calling its representative outposts Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices. Lithuania in July agreed to let democratic self-ruled Taiwan open a representative office using its name, the island's first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.

