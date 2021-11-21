ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan to open office

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan to open office.

