Lead exposure from contaminated water has gotten much justifiable attention lately, but another major source lurks in the dust of countless older homes. That is why Masako Morishita, an associate professor of family medicine in the MSU College of Human Medicine, is heading a study of whether portable air filters can mitigate lead exposure and reduce lead levels in the blood of children who live in older houses. Robert Wahl, an assistant professor in the MSU Division of Public Health, Master of Public Health Program, is co-leading the study.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO