Easton, CT

Sacrifices & Obligations – Civilian Efforts During WWII

By Bruce Nelson
eastoncourier.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the Historical Society of Easton’s “Easton in the Service” Series. A few weeks ago, we decided to visit the History Center at the Bridgeport Public Library in an effort to discover some information about a couple of our local WWII veterans that has thus far eluded us. While we...

eastoncourier.news

The Daily Sentinel

Revolutionary sacrifices and service honored

PAGEVILLE, Ohio — The winding gravel road leading to Pageville Cemetery was strewn with leaves of orange, red and brown falling from trees lining the path. At the top of the hill was the cemetery, where a light wind blew numerous flags placed to honor Continental soldier Private Robert Townsend.
Villages Daily Sun

Ceremony recognizes service and sacrifices

Local residents and veterans gathered at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages on Thursday to honor those who have served with a poignant ceremony of prayer, music and remembrance. This recognized the sacrifices of many people in the community, as nearly 21,000 veterans call The Villages home, or one in six residents, and they account for 16.8% of its population. The ceremony featured the Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard, led by Cmdr. Peggy Campbell, and The Villages Sounds of Scotland bagpipers performed several songs before the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 presented its color guard and the Tri-County Women Veterans presented the service flags. Navy veteran Sue Roper, president of the Tri-County Women Veterans, said it felt awesome to see a large crowd at the event and she was proud that the flags were presented by women veterans. “It’s great to see everyone out here in their military attire,” the Village of Bonita resident said, gesturing to the crowd where many veterans wore their uniforms or hats with their service branch. “And it’s always good to recognize veterans.” A.J. Welch, of the Village of Virginia Trace, is a member of several veterans groups and said events like these are important. “It helps everyone remember and never forget,” said Welch, an Army veteran who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War. U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) spoke at the event and told the crowd that true heroes are not on television, playing sports or in movies, but the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces. “In my lifetime I’ve been in many difficult and different kinds of situations, some of them I’d consider humbling and heartwarming,” Webster said. “But there’s none that inspires me more than a service and celebration like this, because we get to celebrate people who lived lives of selflessness, giving themselves to protecting this nation.” Tom Miller, president and chaplain of Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages, prayed over the new memorial bricks at the park, which were dedicated at the end of the ceremony. He said the park now has 14,000 bricks that honor veterans, and he felt privileged to be in the company of so many veterans from The Villages and surrounding communities. “It is important to honor our veterans,” said Miller, an Army veteran. “We have to realize every veteran signed a contract to give everything, including their life, to this country. It’s very important to realize that veterans are the reasons we have freedom. It’s because of what veterans sacrificed.” Carmine Micena, of the Village of Lake Deaton, is a Navy Seabees veteran and served in World War II. He and his wife, Katherine, enjoyed the ceremony. “It’s (so) emotional,” Carmine said. To learn more about how to purchase a brick commemorating a veteran, search for Veterans’ Memorial Park on districtgov.org.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sacrifice, service and sub sandwiches

COEUR d'ALENE — Former U.S. Marine Les Kleinman may not be on the front lines anymore, but he still serves his community — with the help of some hot sub sandwiches. Before owning four Firehouse Sub locations, including one in Coeur d'Alene, Kleinman was a just kid from New York.
Watauga Democrat

Lessons few civilians receive

BLOWING ROCK — Most of the Blowing Rock residents and visitors attending the Nov. 13 Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the American Legion Building didn’t expect a glimpse into a military mind, but that is what they got. Much of the ceremony was characteristically solemn, remembering those who have served...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
Cars
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
