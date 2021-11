Finally, the season is HERE, and couldn’t have come soon enough. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way about deer season. Every opening day is more special to me. It’s a truly amazing experience to watch a new day come up while you’re in the woods. The turkeys are coming off their roost, coyotes are giving that last howl before sunrise, deer are moving to their staging areas to feed at first light. Now is a great time to have your Hot Trails® candle lit and burning. It’s much easier to have a deer smell the candle when they’re moving because the scent is traveling through the woods at the same time. Try to set yourself up where you have multiple deer trails downwind of you. With the candle scent dispersing over 500+ yards, you’re effectively hunting every trail around you. When the deer are active, that’s the best time to use the candles.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO