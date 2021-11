Fairy Tail's creator honored Erza and Jellal with quite the romantic sketch shared with fans! Fans of Hiro Mashima's extended universe of works have had a lot to enjoy from the past year as not only did his newest series, Edens Zero, debut its own anime adaptation, but Fairy Tail itself is poised to make a comeback of its own as well with the upcoming Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel anime. There are many characters fans are excited to see in action again, and two of the most highly requested are Erza and Jellal.

