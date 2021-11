Here is the Nov. 24 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What's the plan on Long Island? Six losses in a row. A new arena. What's wrong with the New York Islanders? Are their free agent signings this past summer working? What's the fix-all for Lou Lamoriello? Is it time to say goodbye to the old and in with the new? -- @theashcity.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO