The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jaguars are coming off a surprising win over the Bills last weekend as their defense came to play behind Josh Allen. Trevor Lawrence will need to put points on the board if they want to hang around with the Colts. Meanwhile, Indianapolis is coming off a double-digit win over the Jets last week as Carson Wentz has performed well as of late.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO