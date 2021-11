Doctors and health experts have expressed shock on social media recently about the number of ICU patients on ECMO treatment, especially in Victoria. ECMO, which stands for extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, is the life support of last resort for patients with severe heart and lung failure. At any one time, a busy ECMO hospital would normally have three to five patients supported with ECMO. The number of patients on ECMO at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne is hovering around 20, almost all because of COVID. In the US, hospitals report more requests for ECMO for teenagers and young adults and...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO