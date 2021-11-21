ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain Ushers In A Cold Thanksgiving Week

By Chris Bailey
kyweathercenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Sunday to one and all. Rain is rolling across the state today as a strong cold front sweeps through our part of the world. This brings the coldest air since last winter for Monday and Tuesday and this is how we begin our Thanksgiving week. It’s a week that will...

kyweathercenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Black Friday#Extreme Weather#Gfs#Canadian
WAFB

Cold front to deliver Thanksgiving rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a chilly start this morning, we’ll enjoy a somewhat milder afternoon today as highs climb into the low to mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected locally for those of you hitting the roads for Thanksgiving travel or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRQE News 13

Storm brings rain and snow to parts of New Mexico through Wednesday Night

A storm system is finally bringing back rain and mountain snow chances to New Mexico through Wednesday night. Light rain and mountain snow has started moving into northwestern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Rain and mountain snow will increase in coverage through this evening as the chances for moisture moves east. Scattered showers will be possible in the Albuquerque metro late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow levels will sit relatively high, mainly above 7,000′, with a chance of 2-5″ of accumulating snowfall across the peaks and west facing slopes of the northern and western mountains.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day cold front brings rain and a return to colder temperatures for Friday shoppers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning are a tad bit milder in most areas as southeasterly winds and some clouds have worked back in across the area. Temperatures range from the 40s to low 50s at sunrise with a fast and steady warmup through the day with highs this afternoon into the 70s. If you throw on a jacket this morning, make sure to be prepared for the warmer afternoon. Despite some clouds moving in through the day, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and we’ll begin to notice the humidity rising as well. This will keep lows even warmer tonight into the lower 60s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Euro
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Front to bring Thanksgiving Day rain, cold temperatures

Meteorologists are expecting a cold front to move through the Southeast Texas area in the coming days and bring with it strong chance of rain on Thanksgiving. The front will move through the area later this week with precipitation chances late on Wednesday through most of Thursday. The highest chances — up to 90% — for rain will be on Thursday, said National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Alex Donato.
BEAUMONT, TX
Post-Bulletin

Mild start to the day before a cold front arrives

A cold front will make its way across the region today but before it does temperatures will be mild, in the mid to upper 40s early on. Expect plenty of cloud cover but the day should be dry. The wind will start from the south at 10-15mph but turn to the northwest behind the front to bring colder air tonight with temperatures falling into the teens with a gradual clearing sky. Thanksgiving is looking sunny and cold with highs stuck in the low to mid-20s with a persistent NW wind at 10-15mph. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s for Black Friday and the weekend with relatively quiet weather for travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

A Cold Thanksgiving Expected

The temperatures will be fairly moderate with the clouds, but winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon from the north/northwest, gusting toward 30 to 40 MPH. That will bring in clearing skies and colder temperatures for Thanksgiving;. WOWT 6 News Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says temperatures will be in the...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy