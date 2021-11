Another wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe, setting new records in some countries. Records for daily infections have been shattered in recent days in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. While deaths from COVID-19 are way down from last year in many European countries, Russia — with barely a third of its population vaccinated — has seen a steady two-month surge and now leads the world in total coronavirus deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO