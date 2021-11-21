ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New at Hamilton East Public Library

By The Reporter
 3 days ago

Here are the new library items lists for the week of Nov. 15:. Sure, I’ll be your black friend: notes from the other side of the fist bump, by Ben Philippe. Seeing beautiful again: 50 devotions to find redemption in every part of your story, by Lysa TerKeurst. Texas,...

The Register-Mail

Galesburg Public Library selects contractor for new building

GALESBURG — Galesburg moved a step closer to a new public library this week with the selection of a construction firm. The Galesburg Public Library Board of Trustees accepted a bid from Williams Brothers Construction, Inc. of Peoria Heights for the construction of the new library building. The base bid from the construction company was $16,360,000.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Christmas happenings at Tuscola Public Library

Devin Black stopped by to preview three Christmas-themed books available at the Tuscola Library this holiday season…and give us details on several upcoming events. StoryTimes – every Tuesday @10am on Facebook Live. December 8 – book discussion on Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol @ 6pm.
TUSCOLA, IL
sagharborexpress.com

From the LTV Archives, an East Hampton Library Presentation

The East Hampton Library will present “The LTV Archives: A Treasure Trove of Local History,” a lecture program on Wednesday, December 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. The program will be presented by Genie Henderson, LTV’s longtime archivist; and the author of “A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938,” in conversation with Brooke Kroeger, professor emerita of journalism at New York University, and an East Hampton Library Board member. The free program will be presented in person at the library and simultaneously live streamed via Zoom. The one-hour event will include a question-and-answer period, with questions taken from both the in-person and online audiences.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
bozemanmagazine.com

The Bozeman Public Library Puzzle Exchange

Welcome to a new service for the community: The Bozeman Public Library Puzzle Exchange. Looking for a new hobby? Do you love art, putting things together, getting away from screens AND reusing local resources? If so, you will love the Bozeman Public Library puzzle exchange. How do I participate? It’s...
BOZEMAN, MT
Texas State
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY REOPENS TUESDAY

Roseburg Public Library is reopening to the public on Tuesday. The building has been closed to patrons since mid-August due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday but will be closed for the remainder of Thanksgiving holiday week. Starting November 30th, library hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. That schedule will continue for the foreseeable future.
ROSEBURG, OR
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Public Library Presents a Mindful Pajama Jam at the Main Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents an in-person mindfulness program for kids and their families at the Main Library on Thursday, December 2 at 5:45 p.m. Learn about mindfulness you can use during the holidays. Wear your pajamas, bring a favorite stuffed animal and enjoy storytelling and mindful activities. This program is free. Space is limited. To register, email ann.wilson@santamonica.gov  
SANTA MONICA, CA
leominsterchamp.com

Upcoming events at the Leominster Public Library

Ukulele J: Song Time Fun and Stuffed Animal Parade. Join us on Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. for an interactive musical program. Come prepared to sing, dance, march and have fun with traditional and original children’s songs presented with a ukulele twist! Also, bring your favorite stuffed animal for a “Stuffed Animal Parade.” This program is suitable for infants to age 5. No registration required. This program is sponsored by a generous donation from Digital Federal Credit Union.
LEOMINSTER, MA
ktvo.com

La Plata Public Library director explains the importance of small-town libraries

LA PLATA, Mo. — The La Plata Public Library has undergone several improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those improvements include new bookshelves, a new paint job and brighter lighting. La Plata Public Library director Breann Turner says these improvements were made possible by the support of the community.
readthereporter.com

Noblesville author releases first book

“College Boys” details American’s shrinking male collegiate population. According to local author Jack C. Kreman, the country’s young men and boys are being left behind. As the latest figures available confirm, men now comprise barely 40 percent of all college students. What has caused this dramatic shift in enrollment? How...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents a Holiday Revue at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt

“Have a holly, jolly Christmas, and in case you didn’t hear…”. Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) will perform its Holiday Revue at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt. Patrons can enjoy some traditional favorites plus some rockin’ tunes with a fabulous foursome being sponsored by ATI. Christine, Anna, Peighton and Jacob will bring the...
INDIANA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: Bookish

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary M. Judson Booksellers is located downtown Greenville, South Carolina, right on Main Street. This is your quintessential bookstore, complete with comfy chairs, hardwood floors, and high-brow autobiographical material authored by Willie Nelson. I walked inside and was immediately greeted by The Smell. You know The Smell. It is […]
GREENVILLE, SC
readthereporter.com

Jon McLaughlin to join CSO for ‘Holiday Pops!’ concerts at Westfield H.S.

Popular Hoosier singer/songwriter Jon McLaughlin will join Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO), under Artistic Director Janna Hymes, for two CSO “Holiday Pops!” performances on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Westfield High School Auditorium. The concerts, sponsored by IU Health North Hospital, take place at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The school is located...
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

