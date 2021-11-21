New at Hamilton East Public Library

The East Hampton Library will present “The LTV Archives: A Treasure Trove of Local History,” a lecture program on Wednesday, December 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. The program will be presented by Genie Henderson, LTV’s longtime archivist; and the author of “A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938,” in conversation with Brooke Kroeger, professor emerita of journalism at New York University, and an East Hampton Library Board member. The free program will be presented in person at the library and simultaneously live streamed via Zoom. The one-hour event will include a question-and-answer period, with questions taken from both the in-person and online audiences.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO