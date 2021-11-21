Habs Weather the Storm to Beat the Preds 6-3

HabsWorld.net -- The captain is many things to a team inside the dressing room. If someone is down and out mentally or struggling on the ice, the captain is the one to help pick them up. If someone is out of line and not pulling their weight, the captain is the one to set them straight. If the team needs a few sharp words as a group, the captain is the one to deliver. If someone needs to step up on the ice to make a big play or take a punch, the captain is the one to be counted on. It’s a big task, balancing out the personalities and keeping a diverse group of individuals all paddling in the same direction. If it doesn’t come naturally to you, or if that’s not your personality, it can be an insurmountable task.

