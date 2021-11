Although the Senators will be able to return to the ice on Saturday to practice, they still won’t have their full squad available. Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that while eight of the players that were in COVID protocol will have cleared (along with associate coach Jack Capuano) winger Drake Batherson and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (who exited protocol last Saturday only to be re-added later in the day) will remain unavailable for the time being. If all goes according to plan, Ottawa should be able to get back to action on Monday in Colorado with Batherson and Zaitsev being available to rejoin the team partway during their West Coast road trip.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO