In a clash between two of the top teams in the conference, the De Anza Mountain Lions dropped their final match of the regular season to the Foothill Owls 3-1 on Friday. After this result, the Mountain Lions finish the year with an overall record of 12W-2L-5D and 7W-1L-4D in conference, likely holding the fourth seed in the upcoming play-offs.

WALNUT, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO