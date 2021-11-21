Notebook: Shakir surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in likely final home game on The Blue

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) carries the ball down the field during the game against New Mexico on Saturday. Jake King/Idaho Press

BOISE — Khalil Shakir made a little history in what will likely be his final home game on The Blue.

The Boise State senior wide receiver had seven catches for 116 yards in Saturday’s 37-0 win over New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium to give him 1,043 receiving yards on the season.

It’s the first 1,000-yard season for Shakir, and it pushed his career total to 2,804 receiving yards — the fifth most by any player in Boise State history.

Shakir needs 37 more yards to crack the top 10 of Boise State’s single-season receiving yards list. He also has 71 catches this season, which is tied for 10th in single-season program history.

It’s Boise State’s first 1,000-yard season by a wide receiver since Cedrick Wilson set the school record with 1,511 yards in 2017.

Shakir said earlier this week he was "99.9 percent" sure he'd be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. He technically has a season of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but admitted he wasn't planning on coming back.

DIVISION TITLE UNLIKELY, BUT STILL POSSIBLE

Utah State’s 44-17 home loss to Wyoming on Saturday night kept the door open for Boise State to still win the Mountain Division. A potential three-team tiebreaker with Utah State, Air Force and Boise at 6-2 in the Division is confusing and complicated — but the scenario for the Broncos to advance to the title game became more clear Saturday.

The Broncos will enter final weekend of the regular season needing two things to happen: Boise State has to beat San Diego State and Air Force has to lose to UNLV. Both games are on Black Friday. The Broncos play San Diego State at 10 a.m. on CBS, while Air Force hosts UNLV at 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV is just 2-9 on the season so a win at the Air Force Academy wouldn’t seem likely. But the Rebels have looked much improved in recent weeks, and nearly beat San Diego State on Friday night.

Should Boise State win and Air Force lose, the Broncos would win the tiebreaker and advance to the Mountain West title game. They likely would host the game on The Blue on Dec. 4 against Fresno State.

If Air Force beats UNLV, the Falcons would win the Mountain Division and play in the title game.

ATTENDANCE STRUGGLES IN HOME FINALE

The announced attendance was just 28,542 — easily the smallest crowd of the season. Boise State had surpassed 34,400 in each of the first give home games before Saturday’s dip.

For the season, Boise State finished with an average of 34,681, which was the second-highest in program history. Boise State’s record average attendance was 35,404 in 2012, the year after Kellen Moore finished his legendary career with the Broncos.

Of note, Boise State began counting attendance differently in 2021. Previously Boise State only counted actual fans that attended the game, but this year switched to counting tickets distributed — which is the more common way of calculating attendance figures across the country.

BRONCO BITS

Andrew Van Buren led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer. ... Borah High School graduate Austin Bolt saw a rare offensive snap Saturday and nearly came down with a huge catch. Bolt ran a deep route late in the second quarter and Hank Bachmeier threw it up to him. Bolt beat double coverage but had the ball tip off his hands and fall incomplete. ... Bachmeier was 11 for 22 for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos. ... George Holani rushed 14 times for 114 yards. It was his third-straight 100-yard game.

Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated notebook with postgame reaction from coach Andy Avalos and players.