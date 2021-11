VIDEO: News 9's John Distaso and Adam Sexton discuss why Gov. Chris Sununu decided against running for Senate and who might now enter the race. Sununu's decision leaves retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc as the only announced 2022 GOP U.S. Senate candidate -- at least for the moment. Others are expected to jump in, but without Sununu, there is currently no clear backup for the GOP frontrunner's position.

