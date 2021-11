In high school history class, we learn about the inhumane system of slavery that is a horrific part of our nation’s history. I always wonder how such a thing can happen. How could humans be so cruel to each other? Last summer, I visited Charleston, South Carolina, and walked through the old slave selling block. It was an unsettling and shameful reminder of that evil past, filling my heart with heaviness. I remember a Maya Angelou quote that says, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived. But if faced with courage, need not be lived again” (”On the Pulse of Morning”). Those words can act as a healing message, if they are applied.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO