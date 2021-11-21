ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bible Times, An Early 1900s Pharmacy And Duke

Post-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce Fred and I got a taste of the freedom of travel again after our COVID-19 house arrest, we decided it was time to burn our expiring timeshare points. Timeshares are not the way to go for people that don’t care about or use amenities at a resort and who don’t...

www.post-journal.com

EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
FLORIDA STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the Best Pie Shop in the Entire State

Thanksgiving is a great time to enjoy pie, and now we know the best place to get one in Michigan. Honestly, I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t love pie this time of year. I’m more of an apple pie girl, but pumpkin rules for the autumn, too. The folks...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Post

Worker dies at Home Depot store in Virginia after forklift falls on him

A man died early Tuesday in a workplace incident at a home improvement store in Fairfax County, county police said. Paul Gato, 43, of Woodbridge, Va., died after being trapped beneath a forklift that fell over on its side shortly after midnight at the Home Depot store in the 2800 block of Merrilee Drive, police said. The store is in the Merrifield area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
John Deere
#Restaurants#1900s#The Bible#Bible Times#Americans#The Ark Encounter
103.3 WKFR

There Are Abandoned Cabooses On The Rails In Clare, Michigan

Growing up with the popular children's book series, The Boxcar Children, it was the first thing I thought of when I saw that there are abandoned cabooses on the old Pere Marquette Railroad in Clare, MI. Apparently I wasn't alone in this, and thought that this would be a super cool project if someone could renovate it and maybe turn it into a mini Air B&B. A lot of people are curious how these carts were just abandoned and who may own them, and one person commenting on a recent post suggested he may have an answer:
MICHIGAN STATE
pinalcentral.com

A subway, a Bible and an unlikely friendship

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — It’s nighttime on the D.C. Metro. A young woman rummages through her purse, finds what she’s looking for; the subway slows to a stop and she hurries to get off, and get home after a long day. A young man boards; perhaps they pass one another,...
UNIONTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
metalinjection

VOLBEAT Travels To 1900s New York City In New Song "Shotgun Blues"

1/25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center. 1/29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 2/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center. 2/25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. 2/26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum. 2/28 – El Paso, TX – Don...
MUSIC
wlen.com

Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway Opens this Week

Brooklyn, MI – The holiday season is days away at Michigan International Speedway as the Nite Lites Christmas Light Show returns to the two-mile track for the fifth year. The holiday attraction allows families to drive their cars across a five-mile stretch of MIS decorated with approximately 500 displays and one million lights.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Purchase Limits On Thanksgiving Staples

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You may not be able to check everything off your Thanksgiving grocery list this year. Because of pandemic fueled supply chain issues and surging demand, some stores are putting limits on some items. Publix which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast is limiting customers to two each of the following items: Canned cranberry sauce Canned pie filling Jarred gravy Cream cheese Bacon Canola and vegetable oil Paper napkins Disposable cups Cutlery and plates Toilet paper Rolled sausageThey also set a two-purchase limit on sports drinks, refrigerated pet food, and canned cat food. The Joseph family, shopping at a Publix in Ft Lauderdale were a bit surprised...

