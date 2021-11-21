NBA: McClung scores 13 in G League

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
Shawn Marion raised a lot of eyebrows recently, after making a bold claim about his status among the greatest NBA players of all time. The former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks player was a big contributor for his teams, but never the best player on the roster. That's why it...
The New York Knicks are assigning seldom-used rookie point guard Miles McBride to the NBA G League. McBride, the 36th pick of the recent draft, will be available to play for the Westchester Knicks’ home opener against the Long Island Nets. The game is set Wednesday night in their temporary...
The frontcourt insurance has arrived. In the wake of Nikola Vucevic entering the league’s health and safety protocols, the Chicago Bulls have recalled 2020 No. 44-overall pick Marko Simonovic from the G-League. Simonovic was recently sent to join the Windy City Bulls on October 25th ahead of the team’s training...
The newly-formed NBA G-League team from Latin America, Mexico City Capitanes are making a lot of noise in the United States after their solid start of the season. After leaving Memphis with one victory and one loss in the span of three days, Capitanes CDMX continued their road trip by visiting the Lakeland Magic in Orlando.
From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
Tune in here Mexico City Capitanes vs Lakeland Magic Live Score in NBA G-LEAGUE. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico City Capitanes vs Lakeland Magic match in NBA G-LEAGUE.
The Oklahoma City Thunder recalled Isaiah Roby, Vit Krejci and Tre Mann from the G League on Sunday ahead of the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Roby played one game for the OKC Blue while Vit Krejci and Tre Mann appeared in two apiece. How did the young Thunder...
During his four seasons at Siena, Manny Camper had a career high of 19 rebounds, and that came in a triple-overtime game against Yale his junior year. Camper nearly surpassed that total on Thursday night in his first professional game in the G League, the NBA's minor league. Camper, a...
Charlotte Hornets rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones on Saturday combined to score 48 points on assignment with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League. Bouknight led the Swarm with a game-high 33 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot in a 111-104 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He finished by shooting 9-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range.
NBA G League teams have no shortage of ways to stock their rosters. They can retain players’ returning rights, add players through the G League draft, acquire players via waivers, take on affiliate players from NBA training camps, sign players they find in preseason tryout camps and carry players on two-way contracts. Yet perhaps the most noteworthy players to pass through the G League come via NBA assignment.
