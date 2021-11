WTA CEO and U.N. take a stand over the disturbing situation of Peng Shuai’s disappearance. The United Nations is the latest to call for answers on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, after she posted Nov. 2 on Weibo (Chinese Twitter) about being sexually abused by Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli at his home. The post was swiftly taken down and all information about Shuai has been censored in China, including blocking anything about her on CNN in the country (and any links to her Weibo account).

