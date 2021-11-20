Construction on Main Street in Morro Bay scheduled for Saturdays

Main Street near Quintana Road in Morro Bay will be under construction for four consecutive Saturdays starting on Nov. 20.

The construction is part of the City's Water Reclamation Facility Pipelines and will be taking place on Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the City, The WRF Program aims to protect the environment and provide clean and reliable water supply to the community by replacing the existing wastewater treatment plant with an advanced water purification facility.

The City says for safety and traffic control, the signal at Main Street and Quintana Road will be flashing red during the work where drivers will stop and proceed when safe.

People will still have access to businesses and residences near the construction.

The work will continue on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No work is scheduled on Sundays.

For updated information on the construction, visit morrobaywrf.com . Questions about the City's WRF Program can be directed to wrfinfo@morrobayca.gov.