Behind Enemy Lines with Panthers Wire to preview Week 11

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Washington Football Team is back on the road in Week 11 for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are coming off huge wins in Week 10 as Washington upset the Buccaneers, while the Panthers took down the NFC’s best team in the Cardinals.

This game features plenty of interesting storylines, such as head coach Ron Rivera’s return to Charlotte and Carolina quarterback Cam Newton’s first start back with the Panthers.

To prepare for this game, Washington Wire spoke with Panthers Wire managing editor Anthony Rizzuti to preview all things Carolina.

The Panthers got off to a hot start in 2021, then cooled down, but appear to be heating back up. How do you feel about this Panthers team? Is it a playoff team?

As long as quarterback Cam Newton isn’t as “washed” and decrepit as many make him out to be then, yes, the Panthers are very much a threat for the postseason. (Spoiler: He’s not washed.)

While Newton is not the bionic, athletically ignorant MVP incarnation of himself, he’s exactly what this very team needs—making his return all the more heartwarming. He provides the stability, intellect and dual-threat presence Joe Brady’s offense and its weapons have otherwise lacked. Plus, his often-overlooked skill of navigating through the pocket can also put some lipstick on their pig of an offensive line.

Having all of that finally complements what’s been a remarkable defensive unit—one that boasts the likes of pass-rushing menaces Haason Reddick and Brian Burns as well as a deep group of gifted corners. The Panthers, as we head into Week 11, are far more balanced and far more dangerous than they were just 10 days ago.

What are your thoughts on Sam Darnold?

I think Darnold is best suited for the role he’s currently in for Carolina—far away from under center. But in all seriousness, this was a project that went bad and went bad quickly despite the organization’s honest efforts.

General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule were hoping to strike some gold in the former third overall pick, perhaps intrigued by his big arm and above-average athleticism. Instead, they got the same frantic, volatile, turnover-prone passer the New York Jets did. As nice and as accountable as Darnold may be, he’s just not an NFL-caliber starting quarterback right now.

And for that, the Panthers are without second and fourth-round picks and a $19 million option to pay for in 2022.

Are Carolina fans excited to have Cam Newton back?

Yes.(Oh, you want me to go on?)

Well, they absolutely are. The better part of three years that’s seen the franchise run through the likes of Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater and Darnold has seemingly felt like a decade. It’s also made Carolina’s heart grow fonder of a player so many there took for granted.

Fittingly enough, Newton is already giving back and reconnecting with the reinvigorated fanbase. He announced on Thursday that 50 tickets will be given out to fans who have rarely or never attended a game, hoping it’ll inspire the faithful to reclaim Bank of America Stadium and the pride it once played host to.

Christian McCaffrey is back and looked like himself last week. How big of an impact does he have on Sunday vs. Washington?

With the wear and tear having caught up on McCaffrey over the past two seasons, the Panthers have looked to ease him in a bit upon his most recent return. That approach has seen him log 49 and 59 percent of the offense’s snaps over the last couple of games, respectively.

Regardless, he’s still gotten his. McCaffrey has totaled 32 touches in those pair of contests, accumulating 267 yards from scrimmage. It’d be easier on Carolina to limit his workload if he wasn’t such a centerpiece for the group. Alas, he is—so expect to see him plenty.

The Panthers have an outstanding defense. Are vulnerable are they against the run?

The defense did start off pretty stingy there, limiting opponents to an average of 45.0 yards per contest and 2.6 yards per carry over the first three weeks of the campaign. They have, though, dropped off a little bit.

Carolina now ranks 13th against the run, with the average up to 107.0 yards allowed per game. Obviously, that ridiculous initial three-week run wasn’t sustainable. But aside from some tackling issues that could be cleaned up—especially with more physical runners—I wouldn’t say they’re particularly vulnerable in that area.

How do Carolina fans view Ron Rivera today?

You can really feel some negative vibes from the fans towards Rivera. That, however, is likely a byproduct of where the situation stands today.

Many see him as the head coach who wasted Newton’s prime or neglected Newton’s health, which resulted in many a missed opportunity. Also, the two sides departed with the Panthers being left in a vulnerable state they still haven’t fully recovered from. So perhaps it’s just some natural saltiness.

But, maybe a few more years down the line, most Carolina fans will appreciate what Rivera helped bring to the organization and the city. Nine seasons of being the franchise’s winningest coach with two AP Head Coach of the Year awards, three division titles and a Super Bowl appearance doesn’t just disappear.

