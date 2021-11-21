Television Q&A: 'Y' was show canceled after one season?

It’s amazing how much of an impact Atlanta has had despite only running for two seasons and twenty episodes thus far. Luckily, the Donald Glover series has season three and four wrapped up, so it shouldn’t be too long until we dive back into the world of Earnest, Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), and Alfred Miles aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). However, just what makes this comedy-drama one of the best on television thus far? It’s honest, raw, weird, bold, and original. In Atlanta, we’re not just following Earnest, Darius, and Paper Boi trying to make it big so they can finally get out of the hood. Granted, that’s the ultimate goal for the three characters, but when episodes like Teddy Perkins air, it explores more than just three black men struggling to get out of the ghettos of Atlanta. That special episode follows Darius, who’s trying to pick up a piano from a guy named Teddy Perkins (which is Donald Glover in whiteface). The entire episode is a strange trip that expands the world of Atlanta. This episode subverted the usual Atlanta formula by going into a darker and creepier tone that showcased the symbolism of a tortured soul stuck in a racist America. The show isn’t afraid to challenge the minds of viewers and take risks that so few shows do in today’s landscape.

