The Boston College men’s hockey team has a pair of away games this weekend, and the Eagles started out with a trip to Hartford to take on the UConn Huskies tonight. Things got off to a slow start, with both teams going scoreless on 11 shots on goal in the first period. The game remained knotted at 0 until 11:47 in the second period, when the Huskies jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO