Beal played after loss of grandmother originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Bradley Beal said he got the news soon after the Wizards' team plane landed in Cleveland on Tuesday. His maternal grandmother had passed away and he had the rest of the night to ponder his options with a game against the Cavaliers set for the following day. He would have to begin the grieving process away from his home and his family.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO