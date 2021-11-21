ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every word from Ole's post-match briefing

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwegian faced the media following a difficult afternoon for United as the Hornets ran out 4-1 winners at their home ground....

vavel.com

Mark Bonner's post match comments after MK Dons defeat

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner didn’t make any excuses but wasn’t feeling too worried after a tough 4-1 defeat at MK Dons. A pair of braces from Scott Twine and Max Watters took the game away from The U’s, with the game all but over at half-time with the Dons cruising at 3-0.
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Yardbarker

Watch Today’s Daily Briefing Feat. Levy’s Recurring Battle Against The Y Word Plus Rambo & Lingard

The club are involving themselves in censorship again, some fans might recall that THFC invited the Metropolitan Police into the old stadium and arrests were made of individuals using the Y word. The Crown Prosecution Service refused to prosecute. Yet still this case is pursued. Graham Roberts spoke about players being to blame, gawd bless him. Elsewhere, ESPN ask if might Jesse Lingard be a good fit for Spurs? As ever, your thoughts on this briefing and others are most welcome!
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Yardbarker

Plusses and minuses from Xavi Hernandez’s first match in charge of Barcelona

Ahead of Xavi’s first match as Barcelona coach expectations were clearly heightened, with thousands of supporters letting off flares and fireworks before the game. With Ronald Koeman finally gone after a year of under-par showings, the need for the Catalans to produce a top-level performance was obvious. They didn’t quite...
Tribal Football

5 Lessons from Prem weekend: Ole's demise; Chelsea overwhelm; Conte switch inspires Tottenham

1) Leicester's confused midfield overwhelmed by Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers looks like he is beginning to lose his grip on the Leicester City team. They lined up in a 3-4-3 formation initially, sitting deep in the hope of absorbing pressure and then hitting long balls behind Chelsea's high line into Jamie Vardy. But the problem with the system was that Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes were too wide off the ball, meaning Vardy was all alone in trying to cut off passes through midfield.
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
