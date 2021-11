WACO — After Caleb Williams’ 19-yard run late in the second half, he didn’t quite look the same. The freshman phenom, who’d recently blossomed into Heisman consideration, had his throwing hand stepped on by an opposing defender as he fell out of bounds near Baylor’s 31-yard line. Before re-entering late in garbage time, the former five-star recruit was 3-for-8 passing for 37 yards and an interception while taking two sacks after waving his hand in pain before a packed crowd of 46,782 at McLane Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO