Jerry Jones: Cowboys have the ideal way to play offense

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
FRISCO In more ways than one, Dak Prescott captained his Dallas Cowboys to Sunday’s 43-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Irvin would like his pal Dak to captain his Cowboys in one less way. “We don’t need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don’t do that s-t again!!!! WE...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just doesn’t know why the NFL keeps fining him, and not for some meager amount of money. The issue took the spotlight once again after Aaron Rodgers was fined just $14,650 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lamb admitted...
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office...
One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys are battling on Thanksgiving, and that battle turned into an especially physical one on the first possession of the second half. After the Raiders went three-and-out, AJ Cole came on to punt. While the boot went out of bounds at the Cowboys' 17-yard line, the play was not over.
We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
When the Dallas Cowboys take the field this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive line will look a bit different. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan this Friday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that Connor McGovern will be the team’s starting left guard for Week 11.
The Dallas Cowboys, who were outclassed in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have now dropped two of their last three games. Still, it doesn’t appear that owner Jerry Jones is panicking. During his customary Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones focused on the long-term picture.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has some choice words about one of his starting offensive linemen’s performance in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys’ offense as a whole did not play well against a defense that is questionable at best. But in McCarthy’s eyes, left guard Connor McGovern had a performance to forget.
The latest episode of Back on the Record with Bob Costas, premiering tonight at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO, includes an interview with Jerry Jones. Costas, among other things, asks Jones whether the emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden reflect attitudes that are prevalent in the NFL. “At...
Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
