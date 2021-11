This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. It’s been a rough couple of days in regards to injuries for the Chicago Bears. The Bears lost star pass rusher Khalil Mack for the season after he was placed on injured reserve before undergoing season-ending foot surgery. They’ll also be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO