🚨 "He's Different He Has Some Skill" Cassius Chaney 21-0🥊 on ⏭💥🆚 George Arias 16-0🥊 & New Trainer

By TBV
 4 days ago

Cassius Chaney is an American professional boxer who has held the WBC-USNBC Silver heavyweight title since 2019....

Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future. The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision. It wasn’t the majority card that was the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Cassius Chaney
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
☎️Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter UNDERCARD Live Fight Chat❗️

PRELIMS (7:00 P.M. ET) ESPN+. Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz (10 rounds, Featherweight) Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa (8 rounds, Featherweight) Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez (6 rounds, Junior Lightweight) Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable (4 rounds, Welterweight) Welterweight champion Terence Crawford and former champion Shawn Porter will face off...
COMBAT SPORTS
☎️Tarver: Canelo vs Makabu is Biggest🦆DUCK in Boxing DISGUISED As Trying to Be 5 Division Champ🙁

☎️Tarver: Canelo vs Makabu is Biggest🦆DUCK in Boxing DISGUISED As Trying to Be 5 Division Champ🙁. All the @canelo fans been trolling me because of my comments about him moving up to fight a nondescript Cruiserweight and having a fighter that has barely fought on tv being thrust onto a massive stage. I’ll be doing #TarversTake 🎥🎧🎤 “On why this could be the biggest duck in boxing, disguised as an attempt to become a 5 division champion”!
COMBAT SPORTS
🚨”He probably is overlooking me. He thinks he’s elite” Liam Williams on Chris Eubank JR clash 🤭

Liam Williams talks about his upcoming fight with Chris Eubank JR on December 11th live on Sky Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
🚨Chris Eubank JR 🆚 Liam Williams Face off 🔥

Chris Eubank JR fights Liam Williams live on BOXXER on Sky Sports on the 11th of December 2021. Who do you think wins?.
COMBAT SPORTS
🤝Meet Alex Bishop 4-0-0 Welterweight from the UK🥊

Alex Bishop 4-0-0 Welterweight Prospect from the UK talks about his career so far. Alex is signed with Queensbury promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Has A Message For ‘Dum-Dum’ Jon Jones About Sobriety

Chael Sonnen is unable to resist joining the party whenever it comes to making fun of Jon Jones. Many would say that Sonnen is usually the life of these parties. His list of attacks, quips, and roasts of Jones is enough to fill a decent-sized book of quotes if not a full-length style guide for aspiring professional trolls. Sometimes Sonnen’s remarks are seemingly out of the blue, other times it’s the case of a “Bad Guy” exploiting an opening or lapse of judgment from his target.
CELEBRITIES
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE

